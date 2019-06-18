URBANA — A Rantoul woman who admitted stealing money from a former employer has been ordered to repay the business more than $35,000.
Ashley Broadnax, 30, who last lived in the 1400 block of Eater Drive, pleaded guilty Tuesday to theft by deception.
She admitted to Champaign County Judge Tom Difanis that between September 2017 and November 2018, while an employee of Champaign Cycle, 506 S. Country Fair Drive, she stole money by issuing duplicate paychecks to herself.
Assistant State’s Attorney Will Lynch said Broadnax had several duties at the business, including bookkeeping.
Broadnax, who Lynch said had no prior convictions, was sentenced to 30 months of probation, a month of home confinement, ordered to perform 75 hours of public service and get a substance abuse evaluation.
She was also ordered to make restitution to Champaign Cycle of $37,520.83.