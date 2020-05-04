RANTOUL — For the second straight month, the Rantoul Village Board will not hold a study session.
The board generally meets for a study session the first Tuesday of the month. Again this month, it will hold only its regular meeting. It will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, at the municipal building, 333 S. Tanner St.
The meeting will be virtual one. The public can view the proceedings at the village website myrantoul.com. Click on “government” at the top of the page, then “board room” on the left and scroll down to the May 12 meeting. The meeting can be viewed live, or the archived video can be viewed later.
Among items on the agenda will be reducing the number of voting district map options for village board from two to one, and a Community Development Block Grant amendment for the Small Business Stabilization Program.
A public hearing on the block grant will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 7, at the municipal building. Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer said the public hearing will be conducted through email and phone calls up to and during the hearing. He said it is unknown whether the village will be able to broadcast it live on Facebook.