RANTOUL — While the multi-block Fourth of July parade area residents are accustomed to in Rantoul won’t be held this year due to the pandemic, people can still get a parade fix on Saturday.
At 10 a.m., the local VFW and American Legion posts will hold a parade starting at the police station on Grove Avenue.
VFW Commander Justin Penrod said the parade will head east to Chanute Street, south on Chanute to Sangamon Avenue and west to the train station downtown.
Penrod said the VFW and the Legion will both have floats as well as an honor guard that will carry the colors and "fire shots." The local police and fire departments will have vehicles.