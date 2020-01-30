RANTOUL — A 75-year-old Rantoul woman has been issued a notice to appear in court Feb. 28 for allegedly stealing money over several years from the Rantoul VFW.
Brenda Davis-Wise of the 1000 block of Ruth Crane Drive served as the bar manager of the veterans organization.
Rantoul police Sgt. Rodney Sullivan said the Champaign County state’s attorney’s office will review police reports for the appropriate charges against Davis-Wise.
Sullivan said Davis-Wise would “take money from various sources within the VFW.”
“Some she would repay,” Sullivan said. “Large amounts she would not repay.”
He said Davis-Wise, who has been working for the VFW for about 20 years, allegedly stole money from the group “for several years.”
When VFW officials suspected money was missing, they contracted to have a forensic accountant to conduct an audit. Investigation into the thefts has been ongoing since June.
Sullivan said it has yet to be determined how much Davis-Wise allegedly stole.