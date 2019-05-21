Rantoul VFW Auxiliary re-forms

RANTOUL — An organization that disbanded around 1997 is re-forming in Rantoul.
The Rantoul VFW Auxiliary is back active.
The group signed its charter, and all 2019-20 officers were sworn in at a ceremony Saturday afternoon.
Carol Penrod, the group’s senior vice president, said the idea for the VFW Auxiliary to form again was Jill Alred’s.
“She tried to do this a couple years ago and couldn’t get enough interest,” Penrod said. “Between her and me, we got enough interest in the past few months.
“We are all so excited to have the opportunity to assist our veterans at Post 6750 and do our fair share. We are planning many events and cannot wait to share them with the public and invite everyone out to meet us and support our local heroes.”
Other VFW officers with Penrod are Carrie Hennigh, president; Merrilee Statzer, junior vice president; Jill Alred, chaplain/patriotic instructor; Cathy Mutchmore, conductrist; Karon Carpenter, guard; Jennifer Colclasure, treasurer/secretary; Janet Quinlan, first trustee; Cathy Mutchmore, second trustee; and Peggy Stewart, third trustee.
The VFW Auxiliary, which is open to both women and men, will meet at 7 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month at the post.
Anyone who is interested in joining the Auxiliary should contact the post, which is located at 675 N. Ohio St., during business hours.
Penrod said the Auxiliary has 17 members.
The group will be “helping with anything the VFW post needs ... like fundraising or fun days,” Penrod said.
The Auxiliary will also hold its own poppy days.