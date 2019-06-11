RANTOUL — The Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce Freedom Celebration will once again be held Wednesday, July 3, at the Rantoul Hap Parker Aquatic Center.
It will be the beginning of two days worth of events in Rantoul, which also includes the annual Fourth of July parade.
July 3 events
The Freedom Celebration will run from 4 to 11 p.m.
Fireworks, sponsored by the village of Rantoul, will be visible from the Freedom Celebration location and will begin at dusk.
The celebration will include the Sundowners Anything on Wheels Car Show.
Registration and line-up are 4 to 7 p.m. Awards will be presented at 7:30.
There will be family-friendly and free activities.
There will be an open pool. There is no charge to swim from 4 to 9 p.m., sponsored by the of Rantoul Parks and Rec Department.
There will be a kids zone from 4 to 8 p.m. with inflatables.
Live bands will perform, including Boss Hog from 6 to 7 p.m. and Natu from 7:30 to 11 p.m.
A local celebrity dunk tank will be set up.
Other activities include J.W. Eater band musical chairs, track and field exhibition and events for children by the Rantoul Rockets track team, chamber member vendors, beer and barbecue hosted by Post 287 Rantoul American Legion, St. Malachy School booster concessions stand, Night Owl food truck by Otts Drive-In, Papa John’s Pizza, Ice Daddy’s shaved ice, VOR sand volleyball tournament, with proceeds benefitting the parks and rec swim team, Hall Brothers Monster truck rides/Raminator with proceeds to benefit the Rantoul veterans memorial, color guard by Rantoul veterans at 6 p.m., national anthem sung by Katie Johnston at 6:15, and fireworks sponsored by the village of Rantoul at dusk.
July 4 events
The annual Rantoul Rotary pancake breakfast will be held in the Rantoul Township High School cafetorium from 7 to 11 a.m.
The RACC Freedom Celebration parade will be held at 9:30 a.m. July 4. Lineup begins at 7:30.
The traditional route will be used beginning at the corner of Maplewood Drive, heading west on Grove Avenue.