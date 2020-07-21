RANTOUL — Carol Burnett skits presented COVID-19 style will be staged this weekend by in downtown Rantoul by Rantoul Theatre Group.
The shows are set for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday and at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, at 112 E. Sangamon Ave.
Six skits will be performed radio-style to keep the distance between the cast members, who will be wearing masks.
No concessions will be sold. Seating will be limited to 30 seats or less.
Comprising the cast are Randy Offner, Grace Hanson, Simon Walker, Kennedy Carico and Jessica Holmes
All seats will be sanitized before and after each show. The show will last about one hour.
“These classic skits will make you chuckle and bring a smile to your face,” Holmes said. “Please consider joining us as we try out innovative ways to bring live theater to the audience.
RTG is encouraging reservations by texting or calling 217-552-7130 — with your last name and number of people in your party. With reservations, members of each party will be seated together.