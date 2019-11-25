RANTOUL -- A Rantoul teenager was injured in a drive-by shooting Monday evening in the village.
Police Lt. Justin Bouse said the 17-year-old male juvenile told police he was standing in the 1400 block of Abram Drive when a white vehicle pulled up and someone began shooting about 6:02 p.m. The youth was struck in the arm. Bouse said the wound is not believed to be life-threatening.
Bouse said two to three shots were fired before the vehicle sped off.
The youth was transported by ambulance to Carle Hospital, Urbana.
He told police he had no idea who shot at him.
Bouse said one bullet struck an apartment building, causing minor damage. No other injuries were reported.
The location is a residential area in the South Pointe Commons neighborhood on the west side of the former Chanute Air Force Base.
Police ask that anyone with information about the shooting contact them at 217-893-5600 or Crimestoppers at 373-TIPS.