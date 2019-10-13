PAXTON — Two people were found dead Sunday in a car that had crashed sometime the previous night west of Paxton.
Ford County Coroner Rick Flessner said a farmer harvesting corn called 911 late Sunday morning after finding the vehicle in a ditch just east of a bridge near the intersection of county roads 150 North and 1500 East, about 2 miles west of Paxton.
Pronounced dead upon arrival by the coroner’s office were Taylor M. Johnson, 19, of Rantoul, and a young man from Chicago whose name will be released after his next of kin is notified, Flessner said.
Flessner said it appeared they had been deceased for several hours, although the exact time was not immediately known.
Autopsies will be performed Tuesday at the Champaign County morgue to determine the cause of death, Flessner said.
Flessner said it appears Miss Johnson was driving south on 1500 East Road when she lost control of the car for an unknown reason at a high rate of speed. She then overcorrected, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and enter the ditch. Neither Miss Johnson nor her front-seat passenger was wearing a seat belt, Flessner said.
The vehicle, a four-door Saturn, was believed to be a total loss, Flessner said.
Besides the coroner’s office, responding to the scene were the sheriff’s office, Paxton fire department, Gibson Area Ambulance Service, and Bull’s Custom Shop, which towed the car from the scene.