Rantoul teen injured in shooting

RANTOUL One person was injured in a mid-afternoon shooting Thursday in east Rantoul.
Lt. Alex Meyer said a 17-year-old male was injured when he was shot in the left shoulder by another person of about the same age in the 600 block of Autumn Fields Lane.
The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to Carle Hospital, Urbana.
Meyer said witnesses to the incident saw a group of 10 to 12 teenage juveniles walking in the 600 block of Autumn Fields Lane moments before the shooting. A male in the group made an unprovoked comment to the shooting victim and then fired three shots from a handgun at him. The group then fled the area to the north immediately after the shots were fired. .
Police were dispatched to the scene about 3:50 p.m.
Meyer said the incident remains under investigation. No suspect information or motive for the shooting is available.
If you have any information about the shooting, contact Champaign County Crimestoppers at 373-TIPS or the Rantoul Police Department at 333-8911.