RANTOUL — Police arrested a 17-year-old Rantoul resident Friday evening on juvenile charges of armed violence and possession of cannabis with intent to deliver after cannabis and an armed handgun were found on him.
Police were dispatched about 10:02 p.m. to the 600 block of East Wabash Avenue for an unknown problem. Officers made contact with the occupants of a vehicle in the driveway of the residence.
Rantoul police Sgt. Rodney Sullivan said officers smelled the odor of cannabis coming from the vehicle. When the occupants exited the vehicle, the driver admitted he was in possession of a weapon and removed a loaded .45-caliber handgun from his pocket.
Sullivan said the teen also removed multiple bags of suspected cannabis.
The driver was transported to the Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center.
The two other occupants of the vehicle, both 19-year-old Rantoul residents, were released without charges.