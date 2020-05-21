RANTOUL — Add another activity to the list of things that can’t be done because of the coronavirus.
Rantoul’s Hap Parker Family Aquatic Center won’t open on time — the Memorial Day weekend — due to the pandemic.
That doesn’t mean it will necessarily be closed all season.
Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer said the village has prepared an operational plan “for how to implement proper infection-control practices at the pool, so if allowance is made by the governor for water recreation this summer, we are prepared to open.”
Rantoul Recreation Director Luke Humphrey said this is a first. The pool has never opened late.
As for whether this will pose a problem for hiring staff, Humphrey said hiring front desk and concession staff should be done “rather quickly” when the word comes the pool can open.
Hiring lifeguards, however, might be another matter.
“Lifeguarding is a concern, but we continue to keep in touch with the Red Cross to determine recertification statuses and requirements as things change at the state level,” Humphrey said. “Ultimately, if given the opportunity, we will work diligently to put the pieces back in place to reopen as quickly as possible.”