RANTOUL — The Children’s Summer Reading Program will kick off Monday, June 15, and run through Aug. 1.
The virtual program will run 2 to 4 p.m.
This year’s theme is “Dig Deeper: Read, Investigate, Discover!” Each week, there will be a new bingo sheet and activity calendar to go with the theme of the week. Complete a bingo sheet to earn a prize for that week.
While reading won’t be tracked this year, participants will be encouraged to read daily. Several of the squares on the bingo sheet are related to reading.
Activities include prerecorded programs from Champaign County Forest Preserve District, Museum of the Grand Prairie and Absolute Science. Weekly take-home craft bags and print outs of the weekly activity schedule and bingo sheet will be available for pick up by curbside appointment.
The curbside activity pickup times will be from 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays and Fridays and from 2 to 4 p.m. Mondays. The first day for pickups will be Monday, June 15.
PDF files of the activity calendars, bingo sheets and more information will be uploaded to this page of the website: http://www.rantoul.lib.il.us/summerreading.html. If you are unable to print them from home, they will be available for pickup during the pickup hours for the take-home crafts.
Prizes will be available for pickup in the late summer or early fall, depending on when the library is able to safely reopen to the public.
To sign up, email Joella, the youth services librarian, at rantoullibys@gmail.com or call the library at 893-3955 and speak to Joella.