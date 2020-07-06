RANTOUL -- A Rantoul store was the victim of an armed robbery Saturday evening.
Rantoul police Sgt. Rodney Sullivan said two men, one armed with a handgun, approached an employee of the Dollar General store, 400 block of East Champaign Avenue, and demanded money.
The employee complied, and the men left with an undisclosed amount of cash from the cash register. They fled north from the business.
The incident happened shortly before 6:18 p.m. when police were notified of the armed robbery.
No one was injured.
The suspects were described as Black males between 5-9 and 6 feet tall, both of medium build. Both were wearing brown hooded sweatshirts with the hoods up, masks and gloves.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Rantoul police detectives at 217-892-2103. Callers may also remain anonymous by contacting Champaign County Crimestoppers at 217-373-TIPS or by using the P3 tips application on a cell phone.