Cannabis businesses may be banned from Rantoul after a village board vote on a proposed ordinance at the Nov. 12 village board meeting.
“About 90 percent (of public comment) was opposed,” Mayor Chuck Smith said at the Nov. 5 board meeting.
At the public hearings, citizens spoke overwhelmingly in opposition to allowing cannabis businesses to locate in Rantoul, as did citizens responding by phone. E-mail traffic, however, was split about 50/50 on the issue, Administrator Scott Eisenhauer said.
Trustees Hank Gamel and Sam Hall wondered if the vote should wait.
“My own theory, right or wrong, is that a lot of the opposition was a hasty reaction that we don’t want any more deterioration,” Gamel said. “I don’t think we’ve spent the time to read all the research acquired. I’m struggling with the decision.”
Hall said, “We had comments . . . not all of it was research-based. I’m still researching and getting comments and phone calls from residents. It’s going to be a tough decision.”
Trustee Terry Workman said he viewed the matter from the perspective of community image.
“I think we are putting ourselves in the position of making a statement about our community. I think (the prohibition) is something we need to do,” he said.
Gamel said that idea may make him more comfortable with the prohibition.
“We want to be family-friendly,” he said.
Trustee Gary Wilson noted somewhat cryptically that drugs weren’t allowed during the 21 years he spent in the Army.
“There’s a reason,” he said.
It’s unlikely, even if cannabis businesses were permitted in Rantoul, that a dispensary would locate here any time soon. That’s because the first licenses for recreational sale go to holders of medical cannabis sales licenses. In addition, there is only one recreational sale license per region. It is likely to be awarded to a medical cannabis business in Champaign or Urbana.
“To suggest initially that Rantoul would even be allowed a license would be a long shot,” Eisenhauer said.
However, the ordinance is written so that sections of it can be repealed or amended should future boards want to do so, which Smith said would provide the village with flexibility.
Eisenhauer said the ordinance provides a breathing space.
“We want to see what does happen with communities passing ordinances supporting (cannabis businesses) in their communities,” he said. “We want to take a step back and see what happens. Then we will have examples and real life scenarios.”
So far no one has approached the village about starting a business, he said.
The proposed ordinance prohibits cannabis craft growers, cultivation centers, dispensing organizations, infusers or infuser organizations, processors or processing organizations, transporters or transporting organizations within village limits.
Questions asked by trustees clarified that the ordinance would not prohibit recreational use will once it becomes legal according to state law in January. Nor will it be illegal for licensed transporters to travel through the village or for Rantoul residents to bring in cannabis for their own use. Rantoul residents are not prohibited from working in a licensed cannabis business.
However, unlicensed sale will remain illegal. The penalty for violating the ordinance is a fine of $75 to $750 for each offense.
Also at the meeting, Alyx McFresh, health educator for the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, asked the board to ensure that village ordinances include a ban on smoking and vaping e-cigarettes in public spaces in keeping with the 2008 Smoke Free Illinois Act. That act forbids smoking tobacco in public spaces.
“It is uncertain what the long term effects are from secondhand emissions,” McFresh said. “We want to make sure we keep up with the times and changing products.”
Eisenhauer said pending Illinois Senate bills would add prohibitions on vaping and e-cigarettes to the smoke-free act.
“We felt based on the impact state law has versus a local ordinance, that we would see how the state bill plays out,” he said.
McFresh also stressed the importance of promoting tobacco-free norms community-wide, noting how popular vaping had become in the last five years.
“It’s become an epidemic. Our youth are using these products,” she said. “It could hook another generation on nicotine.”
In a separate presentation, Visit Champaign County CEO Jayne DeLuce described VCC’s efforts promoting the community.
“In 10 years I have not been so excited about new opportunities,” DeLuce said, including the proposed sports complex in that list. Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch, the Half Century of Progress farm show, Punkin Chunkin, Ott’s Drive In and ET Downtown are also touted by the organization.
In October, VCC hosted six travel agents from around the United Kingdom. Hardy’s was their favorite stop.
“They wanted to be able to go back to their colleagues and say they kissed a reindeer,” DeLuce said.
VCC also promotes local tourism to local residents. One campaign features ideas for things to do that residents might not otherwise think of.
“We want our residents to see themselves as brand ambassadors for our area,” DeLuce said. “We can create shiny materials, but if visitors don’t have good interactions with the work force, that’s what they will remember.
Also coming up for a vote will be a $1.42 million levy of 2019 property taxes, payable in 2020. Comptroller Pat Chamberlin said the equalized assessed value of property within the village is estimated at $94.3 million, which would result in an estimated tax rate of $1.57 per hundred dollars of assessed value. That’s a drop of .02 percent from the 2018 tax rate.
Eisenhauer said there are 15 property tax appeals pending. If any of the appeals are denied, the tax rate could drop further, Chamberlin said.
The levy breaks down into $900,500 for police pension contributions, $48,000 for Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund contributions, and $479,000 for the library fund.
In a related matter, the board will be asked to approve a property tax abatement totaling $2.6 million for payments on six government obligation bonds. That means the village will pay back those loans from money on hand instead of levying additional funds.
The board will also be asked to approve an engineering services agreement with Reifsteck Reid, Champaign, for design of roof replacement on the Rantoul Business Center, the wastewater treatment plant, the water treatment plant and the power plant. The cost is $97,300.
Also on the agenda for the Nov. 11 meeting are:
- •Appointment of Kevin Modglin to the Planning and Zoning Commission
- •Submittal of a grant to the US EPA requesting $300,000 to develop a detailed inventory of brownfield sites located in the village
- •A $40,000 microloan to Civil Banshee and a $250,000 EDL loan to Rantoul United Pentecostal Church
- •Motor fuel tax allocations totaling $252,486 for street maintenance, the bike path that runs between Garrard Street and Lon Drive and the Clark Street resurfacing project
- •Purchases of $42,0375 for 325 tons of bulk road salt; $24,087 for swimming pool chlorine; and $116,392 for electric equipment to support expansion of the Rantoul Foods building.