RANTOUL -- Fire caused extensive damage to a west side Rantoul restaurant late Tuesday afternoon.
Fire Chief Ken Waters said the fire started in the charbroiler grill at the Burger King restaurant, 720 W. Champaign Ave.
"They had the hood on, and flames were up inside the horizontal unit and sending the flames outside ... onto the roof," said Waters, estimating it would cost about $100,000 to repair damage to the building, replace equipment and do cleanup.
He said the primary damage was to the hood that extends across all the broilers.
Waters said a staff of five to six people plus a few customers were inside when the fire broke out. Ironically, Waters and his wife were at the nearby Arby's restaurant when she pointed out the fire to him. Firefighters were called at 5:50 p.m.
U.S. 136 was blocked off for about an hour in that area as a hose was run across the highway to a hydrant on the other side of the street.
"The police department had the road shut off in no time," Waters said.
About 25 firefighters responded to the call, including about 10 total via mutual aid from Gifford and Thomasboro departments.
No injuries were reported.
Firefighters cleared the scene about 7:30 p.m.