RANTOUL -- A longtime Rantoul restaurant will be closed for a time after a grill fire there Tuesday morning.
Rantoul Fire Chief Ken Waters said firefighters were dispatched to Ott's Drive-In, 400 N. Century Blved.
The fire was contained to the grill area, but the restaurant suffered significant smoke damage.
"We estimate that there is about $40,000 in damages," Waters said.
He said the restaurant will have to close for a period until cleaning and repairs are completed.
No injuries were reported.
Firefighters cleared the scene at 9:45 a.m.