Rantoul resident gets a welcome back from Afghanistan

RANTOUL — Family and friends of Staff Sgt. William Robison couldn’t gather together to welcome him back from Afghanistan Friday, so they did the next best thing. They held a parade of vehicles in his honor.
“We’re surprising him. We’re making up signs and putting them up around town and will surprise him ... with a car parade down his street,” his mother, Beverly Robison, said earlier in the week.
Several of the parade-goers had signs in their vehicles welcoming the 32-year-old back from his stint overseas, his second. They gathered in the parking lot at Rantoul Youth Center and then drove up Maplewood Drive to his home in the 1000 block of Englewood.
Robison is with the National Guard out of Kankakee. He and his wife, Emily, have two children, McKinlee, 6, and Gibson, 7 months old. He had never seen Gibson in person since he was stationed in Afghanistan in September. They were able to keep in touch online via Skype.
“It’s going to be great to come back,” Robison said from Ft. Bliss, Texas, where he was stationed for a time after flying back from the Middle East. “I’m going to be doing a little self-isolation and slowly and surely branch back out and explore again.”
Things were vastly different in the world when Robison headed overseas. It was before the onslaught of COVID-19, which led to quarantines.
Robison wasn’t allowed to say too much about his service overseas other than, “Our main mission was we were guardian angels, which is a personal security detail for a one-star general. When we flew to locations in Afghanistan and during his meetings, we pulled security and made sure he was secure at all times.”
Robison, who has been in the National Guard since 2007, also pulled a stint in Afghanistan in 2008-09, serving in the Mihtarlam district in the center of Laghman Province.
Robison’s other job is a lineman for AT&T in Urbana.