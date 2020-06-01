RANTOUL — Sunday passed in Rantoul without violence following looting and attacks on police in Champaign-Urbana. But there were anxious moments.
Rantoul police, fire and public works and recreation department vehicles and equipment were brought out to block entry to a number of businesses. Police Chief Tony Brown said the night passed without incident other than a burglary and a few broken windows. He said it has not been determined if the window breaking is related to incidents in Champaign.
In Paxton, a state fire marshal’s investigator Monday morning was on the scene to investigate what Fire Chief Dennis Kingren said was a “very suspicious” fire that started between 11 p.m. and midnight. The storage building, owned by the city of Paxton, is located near the town’s police station and contained chemicals.
Police Chief Coy Cornett told the Ford County Chronicle he doesn’t believe the fire was related to the violence in Champaign. Several vehicles were damaged by the fire. The storage shed was a total loss.
At least one Paxton business took precautions. Paxton IGA windows were boarded up.
In Rantoul, Brown said police officials made the decision about 4 p.m. to ask local businesses to close early “once we saw what was occurring in Champaign.”
“There were some Facebook posts that were being reported to us that individuals intended to come to Rantoul to do the same thing after they got done in Champaign.”
Most, if not all, businesses complied with the recommendation to close. Walmart, County Market, Rural King and Walgreens were among the businesses that closed.
“We asked the gas stations to consider doing pay-at-the-pump (only) and lock their doors,” Brown said. They, too complied.
“We did it for their safety and the safety of the customers. I know there were rumors all over that people were going to come to small towns” and cause trouble.
Brown said extra police officers were on duty Sunday.
“We had most of our staff, and the village also had the public works and recreation department assisting” to put vehicles in driveways and in front of businesses to block entry.
The Rantoul and Gifford fire departments also assisted.
Rantoul Fire Chief Ken Waters said firefighters were on the scene for about four hours.
Brown said police “did a saturation patrol and had people and fire crews standing by. As the night went on, we reduced some of our staff.”
On Friday and Sunday, peaceful Black Lives Matter protestors marched at the intersection of U.S. 45 and U.S. 136. Brown said there were no violent incidents.
Brown said there were no police officers who remained at the scene of the demonstration.
“We always like to touch base if someone wants to have a protest, and make sure they don’t need anything and make sure they have the right to be heard and that their First Amendment rights are protected,” Brown said.
Brown attended a meeting Monday morning in Urbana regarding a planned protest at the county courthouse in Urbana. Area departments, including Rantoul’s, were asked to assist at the scene of the 3 p.m. protest.
Brown said windows were broken at a pair of Rantoul businesses overnight — at Roessler Construction, 318 1/2 S. Tanner St., and the former Action Rents building at 417 S. Century Blvd.
Colonial Liquors, 219 S. Maplewood Drive, was burglarized.
Sgt. Rodney Sullivan said two people were arrested and charged with burglary — Andrian S. Bramlett, 26, of Rantoul and Michael L. Woods, Chicago.
Officers were dispatched there at 10:53 p.m. Police found entry had been gained by smashing a window in the front of the business.
Police located a vehicle leaving the scene without its lights on. It was stopped, and multiple items were found that had been taken from the business, including alcohol and tobacco poducts.
Waters said the Rantoul firefighters dealt with two incidents. One, at 9 p.m. Sunday, involved a strong odor of natural gas in the neighborhood of Chanute and Sheldon streets. No cause of the odor could be found. The other incident involved a couch and Dumpster fire outside at an apartment complex 1334 Juniper Drive at 1 a.m. Monday.
“There were a lot of people out amongst us at the apartment complex,” Water said, noting there were no problems.