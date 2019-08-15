RANTOUL — Police were notified in Rantoul this week of three scam calls that had been received by area residents.
In each call, scammers were able to “spoof” the Rantoul Police Department phone number. In other words, the caller ID appeared to come from the police department.
Callers told residents that received the calls that they had an outstanding arrest warrant and needed their social security numbers for verification.
Anyone who receives one of these scam calls is urged to report it to Rantoul Police at (217) 892-2103.