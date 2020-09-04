RANTOUL — Rantoul police would like the public’s help finding a man they believe may be endangered or missing.
David J. Franklin, 62, was last seen around Wednesday, Aug. 19, near Maplewood Plaza in the 1200 block of East Grove Avenue.
Police said Franklin has known medical issues for which he needs regular medication. A family member reported him missing.
He is known to ride a blue mountain bike with a wood and metal rack on the back of it. He was last seen wearing green jogging pants with blue shorts over them and a royal blue hooded sweatshirt.
Franklin is bald and sometimes wears glasses.
If you have seen him or his bicycle, call Rantoul police at (217) 892-2103 or Champaign County Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477, or by using the P3 Tips application on a cellular phone.