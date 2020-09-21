RANTOUL — Police responded to a report of shots fired Friday evening in the 1200 block of East Grove Avenue.
Rantoul police Sgt. Rodney Sullivan said the department’s canine, Wyatt, found a handgun that was later found to be stolen out of Tennessee. He said it is not known if the gun was used in the shooting.
Officers earlier found two spent shell casings and other items of evidence.
Police were dispatched to the scene about 9:51 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Officers were told a person on foot and a light-colored SUV were involved in the incident.
Police were unable to find the SUV or the person on foot.
No one involved in the shooting reported the incident to police.
Sullivan said there are no known injuries or damage.