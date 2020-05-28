CHAMPAIGN — Rantoul police on Thursday assisted in the search for a person with dementia whose vehicle was found abandoned in north Champaign on Monday.
Champaign County sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of Olympian Drive at Lincoln Avenue in Somer Township at 8 a.m. for the report of a vehicle to the east of that intersection in a field. Upon arrival deputies found a locked vehicle with no occupants. The Monee Police Department was contacted to attempt to contact the registered owner and the vehicle was towed.
The sheriff’s office received a call Thursday from the Monee Police Department due to the registered owner of the vehicle being reported as a missing person. They also mentioned that the registered owner/driver may have problems with dementia.
Sheriff’s deputies returned to the scene and started a search in the area for the missing driver. At about 2:30 p.m., deputies found the missing person on the ground in a heavily wooded area approximately a quarter of a mile from where the vehicle was originally located a few days before.
The elderly female was transported to Carle Foundation Hospital by Arrow Ambulance and is expected to be OK.
In addition to Rantoul police, the sheriff’s office was assisted in the search by Eastern Prairie Fire, Cornbelt Fire, Savoy Fire and Air Life.