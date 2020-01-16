URBANA — A Rantoul man on parole who allegedly possessed more than a half-ounce of cocaine has been charged with four drug-related felonies.
Shannon Sabol, 39, who listed an address in the 1100 block of Eastview Drive, was arrested Tuesday by members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force, who were assisting parole agents from the Department of Corrections.
Champaign police Sgt. Dave Griffet said police and parole agents went to Sabol’s home Monday afternoon for a compliance check but Sabol was not home, as he was supposed to be.
While there, police searched the home and found about 18 grams of powder cocaine in a pill bottle that was inside a purse in the bedroom where Sabol sleeps.
Based on the find and Sabol’s absence from the house, corrections officials obtained a warrant for his arrest and asked the task force for help finding him. They located him Tuesday afternoon at the home of an acquaintance in the 1400 block of Rosewood Drive in Champaign.
On Wednesday, the state’s attorney’s office filed two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance against him.
He had earlier been charged with deceptive practices for allegedly writing bad checks at a Rantoul store in September.
Sabol was arraigned on the counts and told that if convicted of the most serious, he faces a mandatory prison term of between six and 30 years. Judge Adam Dill set his bond at $150,000 in the drug case and $15,000 in the bad check case.
Court records show that he has prior convictions for obstructing justice, possession of a controlled substance, battery, domestic battery, aggravated driving under the influence and retail theft.
He was most recently paroled on March 22.