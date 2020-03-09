RANTOUL — A 23-year-old Rantoul man is wanted on a Champaign County warrants for probation violations on charges of theft and criminal damage to property.
Bond has been set at $5,000 for Devin M. Wilson, whose last known address is 402 1/2 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul.
Wilson is described as standing 5-9, weighing 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone knowing his whereabouts is asked to contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers.
Tipsters are always completely anonymous when contacting C rime Stoppers. All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service — not law enforcement. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are paid on tips received through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters will never be asked their name and are given a secret code number to use when checking on a possible reward.