SPRINGFIELD — A Rantoul man will take part in a Land of Lincoln Honor Flight trip of U.S. military veterans to Washington, D.C., on Aug. 20.
Alfred Lientz, a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean conflict, will make the trip. He will be one of 93 veterans taking part and one of 29 Korean War era veterans.
There will also be five from the World War II era and 59 Vietnam War era veterans. The veterans represent all branches of military service: 19 Air Force, 43 Army, eight Marine, 22 Navy and one Coast Guard.
The honor flight will depart from Springfield’s Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport after arriving there at 4:30 a.m.
The veterans will board luxury motor coaches upon arrival at Ronald Reagan National Airport in D..C Their most important stops will be at the World War II, Korean and Vietnam War memorials, as well as Arlington National Cemetery for the changing of the guard ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknowns. Other stops include the Lincoln Memorial, the National Air & Space Museum (Chantilly, Va), the U.S. Marine Corps Memorial and the U.S. Air Force Memorial.
This day of honor is provided at no cost to the veterans.
The return to Springfield airport is planned at 9:30 p.m., and the general public is welcome to “pack the ‘port’” to welcome home the veterans.
Veteran applications continue to be accepted with flight priority given in the following order: World War II (enlisted by 12/31/1946), then Korean War era (01/01/1947 to 12/31/1957), followed by the Vietnam War era (01/01/1958 to 05/07/1975). Any certified terminally ill veteran should contact LLHF directly.
Veteran or guardian applications may be obtained at www.LandofLincolnHonorFlight.org by clicking on Applications tab.
Since its inception in 2009, Land of Lincoln Honor Flight has served 4,361 Illinois veterans on 56 flights.