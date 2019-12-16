RANTOUL — A Rantoul man said he was robbed of his wallet and cell phone while walking in Rantoul last week.
Police Chief Tony Brown said the man indicated he was near the intersection of Congress Avenue and Marshall Street about 4:15 a.m. Thursday when he heard someone yell from behind him.
He turned and said he saw a black male in his 20s, wearing a tan, hooded Carhartt-style jacket, black pants and black shoes. The man stood about 6-2, had an average build with long braids and pierced ears.
The victim said the man grabbed him by the front of his shirt and demanded his wallet and cell phone, and he complied. He said the attacker did not display a weapon but threatened to batter him.
The suspect ran west on Congress.
The victim was not injured.