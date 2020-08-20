RANTOUL — A Rantoul man was beaten Monday evening in the 700 block of North Maplewood Drive after he was approached by two men asking for money.
Police Sgt. Rodney Sullivan said the victim was talking a friend in his driveway when two men approached him and asked him if he had any money. The victim said he did not and began to walk toward his residence when the two men allegedly attacked him.
The pair battered him before running from the area.
Sullivan said the 60-year-old man sustained injuries to his hand and arm as well as a laceration to the top of his head. He was transported by ambulance to Carle Hospital, Urbana.
The two suspects were described as Black males between the ages of 16 and 25. One was wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans, and the other was wearing a blue shirt.