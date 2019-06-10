URBANA — A Rantoul man is being held at the Champaign County jail in connection with a robbery at an Urbana Burger King restaurant.
Ivory Bobo, 57, who listed an address in the 500 block of Eden Park Drive, was arrested for robbery and aggravated robbery.
An Urbana police report indicates Bobo entered the Burger King at 1106 W. University Ave. at 7:15 a.m. Saturday and attempted to purchase food.
When the employee opened the cash register, Bobo allegedly attempted to remove cash from the register.
Multiple employees and a patron in the store held Bobo until police could arrive.