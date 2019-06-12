URBANA — A Rantoul man who admitted he had Ecstasy in a car that police stopped on Interstate 57 earlier this year has been sentenced to three years of probation.
Buddy Tackett-Anderson, 22, who listed an address in the 800 block of Pinecrest Drive, pleaded guilty Tuesday to possession of a controlled substance, a Class 1 felony. As part of his sentence, he was ordered to pay more than $3,200 in fines and costs.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said Tackett-Anderson admitted ownership of 124 pills of Ecstasy that Illinois State Police found in the car he was driving on Interstate 57 just north of Rantoul on March 29.
The car was pulled over for alleged seat belt violations.
A more serious version of the same charge was dismissed in return for his plea.
Alferink said Tackett-Anderson had no prior convictions.
Co-defendant Stephon Austin, 24, also of Rantoul, was charged with possessing cannabis intended for sale. His case is unresolved.