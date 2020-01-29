URBANA — A Rantoul man pulled over last Wednesday in Urbana for an alleged traffic violation is due back in court next month after being charged with weapons and cannabis offenses.
Samuel E. Hall, 22, of the 400 block of East Sangamon Avenue was charged Thursday with unlawful use of weapons by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm and possession with intent to deliver cannabis. Judge Adam Dill informed Hall that if convicted, he faces an extended, mandatory prison term based on past convictions.
An Urbana police report said police found a handgun in the car that was found to have been stolen, and Hall had no firearm owner’s identification card.
The report said Hall had a medical-cannabis card, but the amount of cannabis he had, packaged in multiple smaller bags, exceeded the limit for possession of medical cannabis. He also had a scale.
Hall was charged with having between 30 and 500 grams of cannabis, an amount intended for sale.
Hall was released from jail Thursday after posting $5,000 cash. He is due back in court Feb. 18 for a probable cause hearing.