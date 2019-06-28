URBANA — A Rantoul man arrested Thursday afternoon in a home where police found a gun, ammunition and drugs has been charged with several felonies.
Rayvonn D. Sampson, 22, who listed an address in the 1200 block of Aspen Drive, was arraigned Friday on charges of being an armed habitual criminal, possession with intent to deliver Ecstasy and cocaine and unlawful use of weapons by a felon.
Twice convicted of burglary, Sampson is not allowed to possess a weapon.
Sgt. Dave Griffet of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force said his officers had been investigating Sampson this month for allegedly selling drugs and had information he might have weapons.
Based on that, they obtained a search warrant, which they served about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, with the help of officers from the METRO unit.
In a sport utility vehicle that Griffet said Sampson was known to be in, police found a .22-caliber rifle with a sawed-off barrel and a bag of ammunition.
Griffet said a search of the home where Sampson was living with a girlfriend turned up less than a gram of suspected cocaine, 23 tablets of Ecstasy, scales, packaging materials for drugs, $150 cash and 669 bullets that Griffet described as a “potpourri of various calibers of ammunition.”
Besides adult convictions for burglary, court records show Sampson has previous juvenile adjudications for theft, burglary and criminal damage to property.
Judge John Kennedy set his bond at $250,000 and told him to be back in court for a probable cause hearing on July 9.
If convicted of the most serious of the charges, Sampson faces six to 30 years in prison.