Joshua Blackburn of Rantoul holds his mother’s hand at their first checkup following surgery after he donated one of his kidneys to his mom, Cheryl Blackburn, also of Rantoul. The procedure was the 1,000th kidney transplant at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield since the program launched in 1972. Dr. Bradford West, a nephrologist with Springfield Clinic and medical director of the hospital’s transplant program, is on the left.