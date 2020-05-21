CHAMPAIGN — A 25-year-old Rantoul man is the latest victim of deadly gun violence in Champaign.
Champaign County Coroner said James K. Coleman was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting at 3:02 a.m. Thursday.
Police report he was shot several times inside an apartment at the Gramercy Park Apartment complex in the 200 block of South Country Fair Drive, an area of town that has been a hot spot for gun violence recently.
Police got the call about 2 a.m. Thursday and learned a group of people were present when the shooting happened but fled. Mr. Coleman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Champaign police at 351-4545 or Crime Stoppers at 373-8477.
In a Twitter message from RTHS Hoops, it was noted that Mr. Coleman, whose nickname was "Rooster," was a four-year member of the basketball program and that he graduated in 2014.
The shooting is the second homicide of the year in Champaign and approximately the 43rd call involving gun violence.
Gaylend Allen-Davis, 33, of Champaign, was found fatally shot in a car in the 1300 block of Mariner Way on Feb. 3. Police have identified the man they believe shot him but have not arrested him.
About half of those calls have been reported in the southwest part of the city, Deputy Chief Dave Shaffer said.