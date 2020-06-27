URBANA - A Rantoul man is due in court Monday to be arraigned on charges he sexually molested a young girl several years ago.
A warrant had been issued June 18 for Ronald Dulske, 27, who listed an address in the 0-100 block of Fountain Valley Mobile Home Park, after he was charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
The charges allege sexual contact with a girl under the age of 13 that occurred in early 2016.
Champaign County sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson said the allegations came to the attention of authorities in southern Illinois where the girl now lives, in early May. Apperson said a forensic interviewer there talked to her and police forwarded the information to Champaign County investigators after learning that the alleged abuse happened in this county.
Apperson said investigators spoke with Dulske, who knew the child through a family friend.
Dulske was booked into the county jail Friday afternoon but by Saturday, had been released. His bond had been set by Judge Tom Difanis at $250,000, meaning he needed $25,000 cash to be released.
If convicted of the more serious charge of predatory criminal sexual assault, Dulske faces six to 60 years in prison.