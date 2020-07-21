URBANA — A Rantoul man pulled over Saturday in Urbana for having a loud car was charged Monday with possessing suspected methamphetamine and weapons.
William Meek, 43, of the 100 block of Fountain Valley is being held in lieu of $9,880 bond and was told to be back in court Aug. 5.
An Urbana police report said Meek was pulled over in the 1800 block of North Cunningham Avenue at 8:10 p.m. because of a loud exhaust and was unable to produce an insurance card. Additionally, his license was suspended.
Police said after he admitted that there was a cannabis one-hitter in the car, officers searched it and found two plastic bags between the driver’s seat and console with about 2.6 grams of methamphetamine. In the trunk was another plastic bag with just over 14 grams of methamphetamine, about a half-gram of cocaine, a digital scale, a black-powder rifle and a set of brass knuckles.
Meek admitted to an Urbana police officer that he sells drugs because he is out of work and that he had bought the rifle for his brother but hadn’t given it to him yet.
He was charged with a Class 1 felony possession of methamphetamine and less serious felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of weapons by a felon.
Meek was out on bond after being charged in May with methamphetamine delivery. He also has an unresolved case of aggravated driving under the influence from 2019. If convicted of all the charges, he faces a prison term of four to 15 years for Saturday’s incident, and he would have to serve that after whatever sentence he would receive for the previous delivery case and aggravated DUI, because he was out on bond in those two unresolved cases at the time of his arrest.