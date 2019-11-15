URBANA — A 31-year-old Rantoul man who allegedly had sex with a teen-age girl on more than one occasion is due back in court next week for a probable cause hearing.
Jorge L. Elvir-Reyes, who listed an address in the 900 block of East Congress Avenue, was charged Tuesday with aggravated criminal sexual abuse for allegedly having sex with a girl in Rantoul in October and early November.
Rantoul police Sgt. Rodney Sullivan said the girl, 14, and Elvir-Reyes knew each other through relatives. He met her after coming to Rantoul from Honduras to be with extended family and get a job.
He told police he believed himself to be her boyfriend, and that he was aware of her age. He said they had sex five times between Oct. 19 and Nov. 8.
Elvir-Reyes was released on bond Tuesday and is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 21. Judge Adam Dill ordered him to have no contact with the girl.
If convicted of the Class 2 felony, he faces penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison.