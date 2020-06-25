RANTOUL — A 55-year-old Rantoul man is being held by federal authorities on charges of child pornography.
Dwayne White, who was living in the 1300 block of Briarcliff Drive, was arrested Friday and at a Monday video hearing in U.S. District Court before Magistrate Eric Long, was ordered held in detention on charges that he possessed, distributed and trafficked in child pornography.
An affidavit from Champaign County sheriff’s investigator Dwayne Roelfs accompanying the criminal complaint said Roelfs was assigned the case in late April based on a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
He developed information that pornographic videos of young girls had been sent from White’s IP address in early April. After obtaining records from White’s Internet service provider, Roelfs confirmed the street address that went with the IP address and also found that another video containing child pornography had been sent from the same account in mid-May.
Accompanied by Rantoul police, Roelfs did a court-authorized search of White, his home and vehicle on Thursday, seizing an external storage device containing several videos and images of young girls being sexually assaulted.
White admitted he searched for adult pornography online and that he had had previous internet accounts shut down because he shared images of naked females.
He also admitted to Roelfs that he had been viewing child pornography for at least a year, that he transferred images from his phone to his laptop to an external storage device, and that he had shared videos with another user.
“White described his child pornography viewing as being driven by ‘curiosity’ and stated he would get bored with the images and then seek out additional images,” the affidavit said.
White’s case is expected to be presented to a grand jury in early July.