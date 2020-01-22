RANTOUL — A Rantoul man was arrested early Wednesday on a number of weapons-related charges after police found guns and ammunition in his home.
Rantoul police were called to the 300 block of South Century Boulevard at 12:42 a.m. for shots fired.
After getting to the area, officers heard another shot and traced it to a home in the 300 block of South Garrard Street.
Police found several people present, and after a search recovered three guns, including one that had been stolen, and ammunition.
They arrested Sylvester D. Moore, 30, on preliminary charges of reckless discharge of a gun, unlawful use of weapons by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm.
Moore is currently on parole for aggravated driving under the influence.
He is expected to make a court appearance Wednesday afternoon.