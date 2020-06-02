RANTOUL — A Rantoul man was arrested after he allegedly fired shots in the air with a shotgun Saturday morning.
Aaron Hamilton, 31, of the 600 block of East Perimeter Road, was arrested for aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a firearm without a valid firearm owner’s identification card.
Police were dispatched to the block where Hamilton lives at 2:30 a.m. for a report of shots fired. Officers saw Hamilton in his driveway holding a firearm.
Rantoul police Sgt. Rodney Sullivan said Hamilton reported hearing what sounded like gunshots in the area. He then admitted he had fired three shots in the air after hearing what he thought were gunshots.
A shotgun and spent shotgun shells were recovered from the scene.