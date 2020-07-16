RANTOUL — A 19-year-old Rantoul man was arrested after allegedly robbing another man at gunpoint Wednesday evening.
Alexander J. Wilson, 19, 1500 block of Collier Avenue, was arrested and transported to Champaign County Correctional Center on a preliminary charge of armed robbery.
Wilson allegedly robbed a 25-year-old Foosland man of money, a cell phone and cigarettes.
The victim told Rantoul police he was in a vehicle with an acquaintance and two other people whom he didn’t know. They were parked at Colonial Liquors, 219 S. Maplewood Drive.
He said one of the unknown males pulled out a handgun, pointed it at him and demanded his property before the victim, who was not injured, jumped out of the vehicle.
Police were dispatched at 8:53 p.m. and later found the suspect vehicle in the 1400 block of Eater Drive. They identified the driver as Wilson.