RANTOUL — A Rantoul man has been issued a notice to appear in court for battery and assault after he allegedly harmed a 10-year-old girl Sunday at a local playground.
Police arrested Jeremy L. Woodmansee, 41, of the 1300 block of Abram Drive.
Rantoul police Sgt. Rodney Sullivan said officers were dispatched to the 200 block of West Frost Avenue at 8:11 p.m. Sunday for a report of a battery. A parent told police an adult male had grabbed her 10-year-old daughter by the arm and then kicked her legs out from under her.
“The parent also told officers the subject made threats to her daughter and other children that he was going to duct-tape them and harm them,” Sullivan said.
Woodmansee was alleged to be the relative of another child playing with the victim.
Officers initially tried to interview Woodmansee after the incident but were unsuccessful. They were able to locate him on Tuesday.
Sullivan said the 10-year-old victim had a small scratch and bruise on her arm.