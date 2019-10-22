URBANA — A Rantoul man who allegedly shot a man in the leg Friday in Champaign is due back in court in early December.
Jabari Morris, 20, who listed an address in the 1100 block of Falcon Drive, was arrested Monday evening in Kankakee "without incident" by Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force officers helped by U.S. marshals.
He was arraigned Tuesday on a warrant that had been issued over the weekend for his arrest on a single count of aggravated battery with a firearm, accusing him of shooting a 32-year-old man in the leg in the parking lot of a business in the 1800 block of West Kirby Avenue.
Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher McCallum said witnesses identified Morris as the person who shot the man about 8 p.m. Friday.
McCallum said the victim first encountered Morris as he was going in the CVS at 243 S. Mattis Ave., C. Morris allegedly approached him outside, upset over something that had happened months earlier.
The victim left the store and drove to a parking lot in the 1800 block of West Kirby. Morris allegedly followed him there and, when the victim got out of a car, Morris reportedly fired four shots, then sped off in a car.
The victim went to Carle Foundation Hospital, and police were notified after he arrived there for treatment.
Judge Adam Dill informed Morris on Tuesday that if convicted, he faces six to 30 years in prison. The public defender’s office was appointed to represent him.
Morris is due back in court Dec. 3. Dill left his bond at the $500,000 set by another judge Saturday. Dill also ordered Morris to have no contact with the victim should he be released.
Although police said the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening, McCallum said a bullet hit an artery and caused serious damage to his leg.