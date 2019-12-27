URBANA — A Rantoul man who allegedly entered the home of a man he knew early Tuesday and attacked him with a baseball bat faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.
Nicholas A. McMahon, 31, who listed an address in the 1100 block of Ascot Drive, was arraigned Thursday on charges of home invasion and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
A preliminary Rantoul police report said the victim was sleeping in his home in the 1800 block of Eater Drive when he was awakened by McMahon hitting him with an aluminum baseball bat. He told Rantoul police he didn’t recall McMahon saying anything before he was struck.
The man yelled and asked McMahon why he was hitting him but reported that he just kept doing so.
Eventually, the victim got McMahon to the ground and got the bat from him. McMahon then allegedly bit the man on the chest.
The victim was able to separate himself from McMahon.
He found that the door leading from the garage into his house was open. The victim told police that he has not been friends with McMahon since March, when they got into a fight.
Police found the victim bleeding from a cut on his hand, scrapes to his knee and elbow, a bite mark near his nipple, a lump on the back of his head and redness on several areas of his body.
Police located McMahon, whom they described as intoxicated. He told them the door to the victim’s house was wide open.
McMahon posted $1,000 of the $10,000 cash bond set by a judge Tuesday morning and was released from jail.
Judge Adam Dill told McMahon that if convicted of home invasion, he faces a mandatory prison term of between six and 30 years. Aggravated battery is a less-serious Class 3 felony.
Dill told him to have no contact with the victim and to be back in court Feb. 11. McMahon remains free on bond.