RANTOUL — During the shutdown of Rantoul Public Library due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the library is offering temporary cards to Rantoul residents who do not already have a library card.
“This way, more people will be able to access the library’s online resources,” Library Director Holly Thompson said. “If you wish to apply, please be patient as this process will take some time.”
The library can be contacted by phone at 217-893-3955 and leave a message with the machine, or email the library at rantoullib@gmail.com. Someone will try to respond to your message within a few days.
The library will remain closed through April.
Patrons should keep any library materials they have have checked out at home. The library will waive the overdue fines on all items returned within the first couple weeks after it reopens.
Card holders are encouraged to access the library online materials through the website: rantoul.lib.il.us
All library cards with March or April expiration dates have been reset to expire in June so that people can continue to access our online materials.