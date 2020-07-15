RANTOUL -- The village of Rantoul will have two Census 2020 events this week as officials attempt to catch the community's numbers up to the rest of Champaign County.
Sixty percent of Rantoul residents have completed their census forms. That's about 20 percentage points behind many towns in the rest of the county.
For every resident who does not complete the census form, the village loses $1,400 per year.
To help and encourage residents to fill out the form, the village of Rantoul will host two events in the Southpointe area.
They are scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 16, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at 200 Frost St.
Co-sponsored by the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission, the events will help people from Rantoul register for the census.
Food and drink, along with giveaways, will also be available.