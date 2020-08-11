Rantoul housing stock in better shape than anticipated

RANTOUL — Rantoul’s residential structures are in better shape than urban planning manager Chris Milliken initially imagined.
Milliken said a survey of more than 3,400 structures in the community showed many are in good shape.
Intern Josh Frerichs assisted with the field work of inventorying the properties — all done from the public right of way.
The survey used three criteria to judge a property’s condition — exterior perspective, foundation and roof.
Of the 3,425 structures (not including mobile homes), 66 percent are considered to be in good condition, 31 percent fair and 2 percent (66 structures) poor. When counting mobile homes, those numbers change to 70 percent, 36 percent and 3 percent.
Before the survey, Milliken said he was guessing about 50 percent of the structures were in good condition, 40 percent fair and 10 percent poor.
“This was pleasantly surprising to me,” he said.
From an exterior perspective, more than 91 percent of the properties needed no repair or minor repair, “which is very good,” Milliken said.
In examining foundations, only about 2 percent needed some work.
Roof condition, however, was a different story. About 39 percent needed moderate or major work done.
Trustee Gary Wilson said grant money was available in the past for roof work. Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer said the village will include roof repair/replacement money in the Community Development Block Grant plan that is available to low-income residents.
By housing type, the community contains 2,803 single-family homes with 70.8 percent judged good, 27.3 percent fair and 1.9 percent poor.
There are 165 duplexes. Of that total, 49.7 percent are good, 48.5 percent fair and 1.8 percent poor.
Condos/townhomes number 123. Of that total, 68.3 percent are good, 31.7 percent fair and none poor.
Of the 333 multi-family residences, the condition of 35.7 percent is good, 60.4 percent fair and 3.9 percent poor.
There are 349 mobile homes in Rantoul, with most (75.1 percent) judged to be in fair shape, 7.2 percent good and 17.8 percent poor.
Broken down by village board district, the condition of housing in District 4 (the northwest part of town) is best at 1.41 while District 3 (central and south) is the worst at 2.89.
Broken down by neighborhood, the Indian Hills area in northwest Rantoul was judged to be in the best condition (0.02) while the Meadlowlands area on the former Chanute Air Force Base was the worst at 5.68, followed by the South Tanner area in central Rantoul at 4.25.
Resident Debbra Sweat asked if the presentation broke down how many homes were owner-occupied and how many were rental. She said in the past, 50 to 55 percent were rental units. Milliken said it’s still about about 50 percent.