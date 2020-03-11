RANTOUL — A health fair sponsored by the village of Rantoul will focus on more than physical health.
Todd Brooks, fitness and aquatic supervisor for the village, said the health fair will also target financial and inner health.
The free health fair, set for 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 12, will be held at Forum Fitness Center, 200 W. Flessner Ave.
Organizers are planning to have 25 vendors and currently have 15 confirmed, said Brooks, who assists with youth and adult recreation for the village.
Organizers also hope to include chiropractors, hypnotists and acupuncturists.
“This is not your run-of-the-mill health fair,” Brooks said.
Also present will be a catering firm that specializes in healthy eating and cooking; a research firm that specializes in proper dieting and nutrition; and other nutrition-related businesses.
A representative will be on hand from the Chicago-based Juvenile Diabetes Foundation. He will bring three children — two from Rantoul and one from Gifford — with Type 1 diabetes. They will show their insulin pumps.