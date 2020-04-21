RANTOUL — The village will make available about $300,000 in grant money to help local small businesses navigate the economic difficulty posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A total of about $203,000 in federal money will be awarded the village. The village will also use about $97,000 of what had been earmarked for the federal housing rehabilitation program to use to assist small businesses that apply in grant money.
Eligible will be businesses of 25 employees or less.
Village officials initially thought Rantoul would not be eligible to receive the federal stimulus money because Rantoul is one of 33 municipalities in the state that are considered direct-entitlement block grant communities.
“The good news is (the federal government) came later with the announcement that in that same stimulus package, money had been set aside” for Rantoul and similar communities, Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer said at last week’s monthly village board meeting.
He said the village will ask the Department of Housing and Urban Development for an amendment that will allow moving the approximately $97,000 into the small business stabilization program.
Eisenhauer said there are 12 applications for housing rehabilitation money in the community.
“We will have more than enough to satisfy those requests,” he said. “Nobody who has made applications will be impacted by that move.”
Even with the money transfer, the village would retain about $178,000 in unused housing rehabilitation money.
A hearing will be held to receive public input on the village’s plan at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 7, in the board room at the Rantoul Municipal Building. The village board is then expected to vote on the plan at its monthly meeting in May.
The village would then take applications for financial assistance. Eisenhauer anticipated money will be available sometime in May.
He said the village had not yet received the federal money.
Eisenhauer said dollar amounts awarded are not expected to exceed $15,000 per applicant, but he said that will likely depend on how many applications are received.
There will be a time limit to request funds.
New district map delayed
The board will delay by a month selection of a new district voting map for village trustees.
Two map options remain for consideration. The board is expected to select the one it prefers next month before placing it on public display for comment. Trustees would vote on the final selection in June.
The delay is due to problems posed by COVID-19 pandemic. Trustees met by teleconference rather than in person.
“We recognize that tonight might not be the most appropriate evening to ask you to narrow it down to one (map),” Eisenhauer said.
He said the June selection “still gives plenty of time but also gives the board another opportunity to gather in the same room and hear any public comment.”
Residents voted in November 2018 to change from the at-large voting method to the districting method to select village trustees. Only residents of a particular district can vote for the candidate from their district. Previously, the highest vote-getters were elected, regardless of where they lived in the community. Proponents of the change to a districting method noted the majority of trustees lived north of U.S. 136 — meaning south Rantoul was underrepresented.
Rudzinski Park contract approved
The board approved a construction contract with Concrete Inc. totaling $361,100 for the Rudzinski Park redevelopment project.
The playground equipment will be moved west across the street from the current park. The project will add an outdoor fitness circuit, parking and other amenities. Two picnic shelters will be built.
The board approved the purchase of five pad-mounted switch cabinets for $76,241 from Federal Pacific for the sports complex.
The board heard from Mayor Chuck Smith, who expressed sympathy to the family of a Rantoul resident who died from COVID-19.
The board learned of the pending retirement of Steve Post, who has worked for the village for nearly 25 years. He will retire at the end of July.
His monthly earnings will increase to $3,176, and the employer’s pension cost will be $50,508.
Budget approved
The board approved the fiscal 2021 budget of $54.642 million by a 5-1 vote. Trustee Terry Workman voted “no.”
The budget — a 2.43 percent increase from last year — includes a $10,223 surplus in the general fund.
The board also voted to approve suggested license, permit and service fees and an administrative penalty schedule.
Fees pertain to a range of items, including building code, demolition, plumbing, electrical, zoning and vehicles for hire.
The board heard from a member of the public who asked if any decisions had been made on the fate of this year’s Recreation Department programs such as youth baseball and softball and the town’s Independence Day celebration, which the village co-hosts with the chamber of commerce.
Eisenhauer said the village is taking a wait-and-see attitude to determine if Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order is extended.