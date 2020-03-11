Two students from both Rantoul Township High School and Fisher High School were among the winners of the 2020 Good Citizens Award sponsored by Alliance Chapter National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution and Piankeshaw Chapter Illinois Sons of the American Revolution.
Each winner is a senior and was selected by both faculty and class as the senior who best exemplifies the qualities of leadership, dependability, service and patriotism in their school, home and community.
Selected from RTHS were Grace Hanson and Jonathan Gossett.
Fisher High School seniors honored were Daneigh Burk and Bradley Grieser.
They were among the area winners honored at a joint DAR and SAR luncheon held recently at the Champaign Country Club. The speaker was Bret Behrens, WCIA sports director. Each winner was presented with a certificate and a DAR pin or SAR medallion and a new flag of the United States.
Hanson, Grieser and Gossett were three of five scholarships winners awarded by Alliance Chapter, based on judges’ scores on an essay and scholarship application materials. The chapter winner was Grace Hanson; her essay and materials were sent on to state for further judging for a state scholarship.